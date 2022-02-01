O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $398.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $360.88 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

