O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 633 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 240,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.