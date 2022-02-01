O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE OI opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in O-I Glass by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 151,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,409,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.