NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $205.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.61. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.65.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

