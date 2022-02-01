NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in January

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $$0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. NWS has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

