NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 404.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 141,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 394,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,645,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 49,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.02. 393,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,599,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $607.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

