nVent Electric (NVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

NYSE NVT opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 222.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

