Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the December 31st total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 25.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NES stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 78,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,301. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

