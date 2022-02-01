NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 104.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NuStar Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

