Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

NRIX opened at $18.62 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 304,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

