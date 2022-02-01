Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 4.2%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Approximately 1,051,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,182,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.23.

In related news, insider Alastair James Riddell bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,377.79).

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

