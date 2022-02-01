NuBits (USNBT) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 133.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $282,821.15 and $130.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001459 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000195 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NuBits Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

