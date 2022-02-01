NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.77

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 5579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Separately, Citigroup raised NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get NSK alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.