Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35.
NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
