Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $73,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

