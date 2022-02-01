Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,083,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NSTC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,279. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.