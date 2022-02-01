Norfolk Southern Co. (NSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $15.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

NSC stock opened at $271.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.40. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $237.92 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

