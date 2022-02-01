Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Up 90.5% in January

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,638,600 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the December 31st total of 1,385,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NNFSF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. Nongfu Spring has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

