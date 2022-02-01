Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NKTX stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.38. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nkarta by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nkarta by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.