NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

