Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.80. 7,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,782. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $113.87 and a 12 month high of $171.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

