NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in CME Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 19,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 318,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $229.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.69 and a fifty-two week high of $234.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.58.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

