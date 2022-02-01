NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $422.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

