NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

