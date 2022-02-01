NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.