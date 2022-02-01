NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 492,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

