NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in ABB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ABB by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Shares of ABB opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

