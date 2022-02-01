Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newcrest Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newcrest Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NCMGY opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

