Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newcrest Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newcrest Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
