New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Down 37.5% in January

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NEN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

