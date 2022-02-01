NETGEAR (NTGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.63. NETGEAR has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $845.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

