Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $427.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $564.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

