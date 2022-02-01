Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Up 44.8% in January

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 752,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nerdwallet stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Nerdwallet as of its most recent SEC filing.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59. Nerdwallet has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

