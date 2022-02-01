National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 16,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,774. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

