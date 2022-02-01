National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.47.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in National CineMedia by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 84,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National CineMedia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

