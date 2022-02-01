National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.30.

Shares of AEM opened at C$60.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$64.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.95. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.19. The firm has a market cap of C$14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.17%.

In related news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

