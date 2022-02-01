National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.75.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$56.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.98. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.15 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

