Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Up 57.2% in January

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE NTP traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $8.99. 106,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 95.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.