mStable USD Price Down 0.2% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.16 million and $6.90 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,519.16 or 0.99834475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021104 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00441677 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001364 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

