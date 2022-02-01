MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSA Safety.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

