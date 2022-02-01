MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

MP opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

