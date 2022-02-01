MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($139.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.22 ($85.64).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR MOR opened at €28.25 ($31.74) on Monday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €27.52 ($30.92) and a 12 month high of €101.50 ($114.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $964.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.35.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.