Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

TUI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.89) price target on TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.81).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI opened at GBX 257.30 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 470.97 ($6.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.18.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.