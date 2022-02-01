Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in January

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IIF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,250. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.