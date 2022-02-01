Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in January

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IIF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,250. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

