Morgan Stanley Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $120.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

