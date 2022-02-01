Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Sold by Arosa Capital Management LP

Arosa Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Montauk Renewables worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

