Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Montage Gold stock opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.04.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.