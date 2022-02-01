Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 921,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $81,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.