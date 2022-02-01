Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 288.13 ($3.87).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MONY. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 275 ($3.70) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 197.30 ($2.65). 1,137,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.30 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311 ($4.18). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 207.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.87.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

