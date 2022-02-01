Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

