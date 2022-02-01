Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52 week low of $160.54 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $183.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

