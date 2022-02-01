Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 259,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

BAC opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $377.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

